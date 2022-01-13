Extra care needed if venturing out across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning

Extra care’s needed on all local routes this morning with a fog warning still in play.

Met Eireann’s warning kicked in at 8 o’clock last night (Wednesday) and runs until midday today (Thursday), though it could continue beyond that point.

It’s particularly bad across Munster and Leinster with impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny.

Gardaí say there were no weather-related issues incidents overnight.

Carlow’s Road Safety Officer John McDarby’s advising against unnecessary journeys, telling KCLR “If we discover this is very, very bad we’ve got to just ask the question ‘should we make an unnecessary journey’, we’ve all learned ways of working without travelling at the moment if it is necessary to travel really the speed must be very reduced, you must be able to stop in the space ahead that you see to be clear”.

He adds that this is “Very much a slowing down operation and it’s very much using your dipped headlights and your fog lights, when you’re using your fog lights you must remember to turn off your back fog lights when the driver behind you has seen them and don’t continue to blind them and when the fog passes, as it will hopefully middle of the day, to get rid of those fog lights altogether because they’re very dazzling for other road users”.