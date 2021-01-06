Schools and construction shut down until at least Jan 31st

The Government has announced extra public health restrictions to battle the current crisis in surging Covid-19 case numbers.

These will apply under Level 5 of the government Plan for Living with COVID.

NPHET says the situation has deteriorated to the point where there is an absolute need to reduce the level of mobility and congregation.

In order to reduce all opportunities for transmission, The Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned people to stay at home except for absolutely essential reasons.

The following measures have been put in place to support this:

Schools

Schools will remain closed until 1st February. Exceptions are in place, including a provision for all 6th year Leaving Certificate students to attend school for 3 days a week commencing the week of 11th January, and certain provisions for special education and specialised settings. See notes below for complete list of exceptions.

Early Childhood Care and Education

The resumption of the ECCE programme is delayed until 1st February.

Childcare

Childcare services, including regulated childminders, will remain closed with the exception of services for vulnerable children and children of essential workers. Other existing childcare arrangements can continue to operate for vulnerable children and children of essential workers only. In addition, a household of an essential worker, without an existing childcare arrangement, can form a bubble with another household for the purpose of providing childcare.

Construction

Construction will be closed with effect from 6pm on Friday 8th January, with limited exceptions for essential cases. (See notes).

Click and Collect

Click and collect from non-essential retail outlets should no longer be permitted with immediate effect. (Existing orders may be collected). Click and deliver will continue to be permitted.

International Travel

The Government also agreed that the current travel moratorium in place for travel from Great Britain and South Africa is extended until midnight Friday 8th January 2021. From 9th January 2021, all passengers arriving at Irish airports and ports whose journey originates in Great Britain or South Africa will be requested to have evidence of a negative result from a PCR Covid-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland.

This new mandatory requirement will be in place until 31st January 2021, and will be kept under review in light of the evolving epidemiological situation.