Face coverings look set to be made mandatory on public transport as more people head back to work next week

Face coverings look set to be made mandatory on public transport as capacity increases to 50 per cent.

The cabinet is expected to sign off on the plans at a meeting this evening.

It’s also expected to approve moving to phase three of easing restrictions from Monday – after the National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning.

Capacity on buses and trains will be increased to 50 percent from Monday as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Experts say the move will help stop the spread of the disease – but some believe it could be rolled out to more settings.

Jack Lambert, a professor of infectious diseases in the Mater Hospital, says masks should be compulsory in many different settings:

“When you’re on a bus, everyone should wear face masks, if they’re opening up the pubs and opening up the restaurants, all of the servers who are not going to be socially distancing, 100% of people involved in these industries, they should wearing facemarks cause they’re there all day”.

He said “So yes, facemarks should be mandatory in certain situations”.