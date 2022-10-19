KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Fadi Almasri of Ballon Pharmacy shortlisted for the People’s Pharmacist Awards
A local chemist has been shortlisted for the People’s Pharmacist Awards.
Fadi Almasri of Ballon Pharmacy is one of eight finalists for which voting’s open until the 30th of October online at irishpharmacyawards.ie
It comes just weeks after the outlet won the Emerging Business category at the Carlow Chamber Business Awards.