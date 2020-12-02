Fáilte Ireland says tourism across the country is in “triage” mode

Tourism in Ireland is in “triage” mode and more long-standing businesses in the sector are heading for collapse in the New Year.

That’s what Fáilte Ireland will tell the Oireachtas Tourism Committee later.

Since last year the Irish tourist market’s slumped from eight billion euro in value to just two billion, with over a hundred thousand jobs lost.

A significant number of people across Carlow & Kilkenny are employed in tourism.

Fáilte Ireland’s director of sector development, Jenny de Saulles, says the worst is yet to come, and we need to save what we can.

She adds that there is some hope of overseas visitors returning in 2021, but businesses will have to make changes for the staycation market.