Famed Carlow entrepreneur Rachel Doyle attracts huge crowd for book launch

A well known local entrepreneur has launched her first book to great acclaim.

Rachel Doyle’s written ”My Tree of Life” which tells the story of how she started the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge.

Across four decades the business has grown from a small garden centre to employing 170 people at multiple sites.

At a special Bottom Line business show which broadcast from the launch last night, Rachel said she never thought went she was starting out that she’d ever be writing a book about her experiences.

She wanted to write a book to show people what is possible and hopes her story will inspire others.