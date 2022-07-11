Families in Carlow and Kilkenny to receive back-to-school bonus ahead of schedule

The extra money being paid on the back to school allowance this year has been brought forward.

Parents will see the initial clothing and footwear allowance arrive into their accounts this week.

The additional €100 being given to deal with rising costs will now be paid next Monday the 18th of July.

It hadn’t been due until August.

Some 124,000 families will benefit from the payment with applications to remain open until September.

The allowance is now worth €240 for children aged 4 to 11 and €385 for 12 to 22 year olds in second level education.