The family of missing Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard have thanked all for their support in recent weeks and have appealed again for anybody with information on her disappearance 29 years ago to come forward.

The 21-year-old went missing on 9th November 1995 while trying to get home from Dublin.

Her last confirmed location was at 11:37pm that night at a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare.

The case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2020 and just days after the 29th anniversary of her disappearance, on Monday (11th November), a search of two homes and land about ten miles away in Co Wicklow got underway and a man was arrested – he was subsequently released without charge the following day.

The search of the rural property however continues, entering its twelfth day, and last night the Facebook page managed by Jo Jo’s family posted the following;

Gardaí this week reiterated their appeal for information;