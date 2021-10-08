Farmers from Carlow and Kilkenny among those due to protest in Portlaoise today

Pure frustration is what’s taking local farmers to Portlaoise later to protest over the Government’s climate action strategy.

It’s one of a number of regional demonstrations happening around the country today.

Farmers across Carlow and Kilkenny will join with their counterparts from across the province to call on the Government to listen to their concerns and to sit down and discuss what needs to happen.

And Kilkenny IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall says there’s a lot of anger while Marian Dalton of Carlow IFA’s rural development committee says it’s about saving family farms going forward.

Listen back to their conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: