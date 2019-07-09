Farmers on Council Vent Fury Over Beef Deal

We are prepared to let cheap beef into the EU from countries with questionable labour and environment laws.

That matter was raised by Independent Cllr Charlie Murphy as he reacted to the Mercosur deal during a discussion at the monthly meeting of Carlow County Council yesterday.

Local councillors rounded on EU Commissioner Phil Hogan stating the demise of the small farmer in Ireland “could be imminent”.

Cllr Will Paton said it was a “double whammy” for beef farmers with Brexit coming.

His Labour colleague in Borris, Cllr Willie Quinn, told KCLR Commissioner Hogan and the Agriculture Minister have “a lot to answer for”.