Farmers prevent a lorry from leaving a meat processing plant

Up to 50 farmers have been protesting outside a meat processing plant in South Kilkenny today.

They’ve been asking lorries not to enter the Dawn Meats plant and they’ve told them that if they do go in, they won’t be left out.

KCLR News understands that the farmers prevented a lorry from leaving the meat processing plant earlier after it entered the facility.

Local farmer James Brennan has been taking part in the peaceful protest and says many lorries have turned away today.