Festival favourites & some new names to visit Kilkenny this year

The programme for the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival’s been revealed.

It’s the 25th year of the June Bank Holiday funny-fest and there’s lots to enjoy.

Founder Richard Cook has been telling KCLR that it features some of Ireland’s biggest stand-ups who haven’t been on the same bill for a while as well as the regulars. Among them Rich Hall, Dara O’Briain & Ed Byrne.

Richard also heads up the Kilkenomics festival which takes place in November and says two of the worlds top economists will be here for the 10th annual event in November – Jeffrey Sachs makes his third visit while it’s a debut for Paul Krugman.

Full details for the Cat Laughs can be viewed here

While for Kilkenomics check here