Fianna Fáil TD tells Dáil that Carlow must not be left behind as she seeks update on community policing

A local Dáil Deputy says “it’s important that Carlow is never left behind”.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor made the comments as she addressed the house last night on her concerns over the levels of community Gardaí in the local district.

Minister of State Colm Brophy took the question on behalf of the Justice Minister advising that the allocation of resources is a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

But he did inform her that the latest figures show there are 97 Community Gardaí assigned to the Kilkenny-Carlow division:

“That’s an increase of 14% since December 2017 when there were 85 Community Gardaí assigned to the division. This allocation is comprised of 14 Sergeants and 83 Gardaí”

But Deputy Murnane O’Connor told him she wanted to know the figure for Carlow specifically:

“It’s important that Carlow is never left behind and I always feel because we’re a smaller county we are. So I would ask for the figures for Carlow itself”