Final day for you to have your say on ‘My Carlow’ plans

If you want to have your say on proposed plans for a €15million development plan for Carlow Town today’s your last chance.

The local authority’s “My Carlow” vision is to regenerate and revitalise the town centre but not everybody’s been impressed by some of the proposals.

Key elements include the redevelopment of Upper Tullow Street, the creation of a new central plaza in Potato Market, pedestrian access to the town from Fairgreen Shopping Centre, the upgrade of street finishes and installation of street furniture.

Public consultation has been taking place but ends today.