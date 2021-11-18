Firefighters tackling morning blaze in Co Carlow

UPDATE (9:30am, 18th November): Nobody was injured in the incident at Linkardstown and the fire, in a garage there, has been extinguished by units from Carlow Town and Tullow.

Earlier story:

Local firefighters are tackling a blaze in Co Carlow.

It’s understood the fire broke out this morning at a house in Tinryland.

Five units have been seen at the scene in the Nurney Road area.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured or the extent of damages to the property.