Fireworks causing ‘huge distress’ for some in Kilkenny City while Carlow fireman warns of such activity

We’re still a few weeks out from Halloween but already there’s issues with fireworks in parts of Kilkenny city.

A Newpark resident says practically every night now they have to deal with it and it’s causing huge distress for locals.

Paul Fallon told KCLR Live earlier it’s been going on for months now starting in the evenings just as it gets dark.

While Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Carlow Fire & Rescue Service Neal O’Grady too has been warning of such activity.

Hear what both had to say to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: