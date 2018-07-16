First designated cycle routes being mapped in Carlow

Cycling clubs around Carlow are being asked to help map the first ever designated cycle routes in the county.

The Local Sports Partnership has been granted €8,000 for four routes at the moment, while they’re working on six overall.

The areas they’re considering include from Bagenalstown to Altamount via Drumphea, Borris to St Mullins, and Rathvilly to Clonmore.

Speaking to KCLR News, Martha Jane Duggan from the Sports Partnership says they will be getting in touch with local clubs.