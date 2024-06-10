The first count for the Ireland South constituency in the European elections was declared just after 9.30pm on Monday night with two local candidates in the hunt for a seat in Brussels.

While sitting MEP Seán Kelly topped the poll on the first count at Nemo Rangers grounds in Cork, his 122,777 first preference votes also saw him elected with the quota set at 114,761, securing a seat for Fine Gael, and leaving four to be filled.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher is also expected to be returned, though with over 23,000 votes of a gap to quota, it may take until the third or fourth count before the sitting MEP is deemed elected.

Independent TD Michael McNamara could take the third seat, the Clare native taking 56,339 first preference votes.

Carlow’s Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, a first-time candidate for Fianna Fáil has provided a huge boost to the party and could well help them secure a second seat in the five-seater constituency with 55,209 first preference votes landing her in fourth spot following Monday night’s first count, ahead of sitting MEP Mick Wallace (52,803) and Kilkenny Sinn Féin candidate Kathleen Funchion (50,580).

Outgoing MEP Grace O’Sullivan secured 47,661 first preference votes. While the gap to Funchion, or indeed Wallace, isn’t insurmountable, O’Sullivan may have to rely heavily on transfers to retain her seat for the Green Party.

Fine Gael’s John Mullins secured 33,281 votes but with a surplus of 8,016 votes to be distributed from Seán Kelly on Tuesday morning, Mullins will have to hope for a swell of support from other candidates if he’s to have any hope of securing a second Fine Gael seat.

With a long day ahead tomorrow, counting resumes at 9am Tuesday.

Locally, the Tullow LEA recount also continues tomorrow – a second recount – with just two votes now separating three candidates looking to fill the final two seats for Carlow County Council. Counting at the Youth Centre picks up again at 10am.

