First phase of Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter set to be finished by 2021

A new hotel, urban street & more are set for the Abbey Quarter site in Kilkenny City.

The first phase is set to be finished by this time next year including the Brewhouse, new library at the Mayfair and elements of the public realm.

Phase two has also begun with the appointment of design teams & is currently at the pre-planning design stage.

Planning applications are due to be submitted early next year with a potential development start in 2021.