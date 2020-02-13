Five arrested for stealing €20,000 worth of phones from Kilkenny store

Five men have been arrested locally for stealing 20-thousand Euro worth of phones from the Eir shop in Market Cross last month.

The shop was burgled on the 10th of January this year.

They were actually arrested in prison on foot of information given to the Gardaí as a result of an appeal to the public.

They were released from prison for questioning as part of Operation Storm which saw a total of 47 arrests this week.

The five have now been returned to prison where they are being held in relation to another offence.

Sgt Peter McConnon the information from the public was crucial .