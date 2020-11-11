Flooding & reduced visibility expected as rain’s set to lash Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow & Tipperary

It looks like we’re in for a very wet and windy day.

Heavy rain’s being forecast with an ongoing risk of flooding and reduced visibility leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Met Eireann’s issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow & Tipperary which came into effect at 5am this morning & looks set to continue to 5 o’clock this evening.

About 25 to 35mm of rainfall’s expected in the five counties.

Alan O’Reilly’s with CarlowWeather.com, he outlines what we can expect for the rest of the afternoon telling KCLR “The heavy rain will ease off a little bit later for a time before becoming even heavier again around 2 to 4pm, especially I suppose in parts of Kilkenny first and then moving east across Carlow, so some very heavy rain again this afternoon, but a wet day across the area, unfortunately a risk of flooding as well especially with that rain coming later on”.

He adds “It will clear east tonight so there will be a bit of a respite later on this evening but it’ will be after dark before the rain really clears”.

For more click here & stay tuned for updates.