Floods continue locally after yesterday’s extreme rainfall 

You’re being urged to take care on the roads as the aftermath of yesterday’s orange rain warning continues.

Heavy flooding continued this morning as Annamult Road in Bennettsbridge and Station Road in Thomastown were barely passable.

Kilkenny County Council has sandbags organised throughout the county, and you’re being urged to contact your local depot should you need them.

In Carlow, Tullow Town Park and Thomas Traynor Memorial Park remain closed due to floods.

Tim Butler, director of services with Kilkenny County Council, is asking you to avoid heavily flooded areas.

Speaking with KCLR News he said “There’s significant surface water on roads throughout the county at the moment but in particular I’d advise people to avoid Thomastown if they can. The Quay in Thomastown, the water is out, it’s just about passable but things may be disimproving there so we’d ask people to avoid that at all costs and we do have crews on the way to it at the moment.The Station Road in Thomastown is also heavily flooded it’s just about passable but again we’d be asking people to avoid that area if they can at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the National School in Inistioge, which had to be evacuated yesterday due to the floods, is now reopened.

Speaking with KCLR this morning, school principal at St. Colmcilles Primary School in Inistioge, Anita Foley, says the school is open today and wishes to express her thanks to a team of wonderful local volunteers and the fire service for their assistance yesterday.