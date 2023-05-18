Follow the Leaders Episode 11: The Circular Economy in the Fashion Industry

On this week’s episode:

We hear from local environmental activist Molly Ayelsbury on the need to move away from fast fashion.

Maire George explains how second-hand shops like An Siopa Glas in Ballon are beneficial to the circular economy.

Lainey Style founder and owner Elaine Scully speaks about the ‘shop your own wardrobe’ events that she has set up in the past and delves into how her business is trying to become more sustainable.

