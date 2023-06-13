Catch UpFollow The Leaders
Follow the Leaders Episode 14: Local Climate and Environmental Action – Water
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.
On this week’s episode:
We catch up with Acting Chief Fire Officer with the Carlow County Council Liam Carroll who explains how the fire service use rainwater harvesting and other innovative ways to be more environmentally conscious around their use of water.
Fran Igoe details his role with the Local Authorities Water Programme and the future of water use in the country.