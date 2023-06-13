Catch UpFollow The Leaders

Follow the Leaders Episode 14: Local Climate and Environmental Action – Water

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario13/06/2023
Website_ FOLLOW THE LEADERS

On this week’s episode:

We catch up with Acting Chief Fire Officer with the Carlow County Council Liam Carroll who explains how the fire service use rainwater harvesting and other innovative ways to be more environmentally conscious around their use of water.

Fran Igoe details his role with the Local Authorities Water Programme and the future of water use in the country.

