Follow the Leaders Episode 15: Local Climate and Environmental Action – Air
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.
We look at the following on the final episode of Follow the Leaders:
Anti-idling and the reasons for it with Carlow County Council’s Climate Change Coordinator Jannette O’Brien.
The smoky coal ban is explored with Carlow County Council Environmental Scientist and Waste Enforcement Team member Eleanor McDonald.
Ruth Morrow of the Asthma Society of Ireland details the impact of pollution for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.