Food and its production as part of overall tourism experience to the fore of new campaign for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary

The importance of food and its production as part of the overall tourism experience is to the fore of a new campaign.

South East Food Stories was launched this week in the glorious surrounds of Highbank Orchards in Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny.

The initiative brings together the best local produce and makers from across Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

Aim is to provide layered packages to allow visitors experience the variety of tastes, tales and traditions across the region.

The initiative is a pilot which begins with four entities from each county, though it’s planned to expand that.

