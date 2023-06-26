Formal hearing taking place at the Labour Court today over retained firefighter dispute

A formal hearing is taking place at the Labour Court today to try to resolve the dispute threatening retained fire services across the country.

Industrial action was deescalated last week following seven hours of talks between SIPTU, fire station management, and the Labour Court last Monday.

Half the stations in Carlow and Kilkenny had been closed on a rotating basis as part of the strike action up until that point.

However, the SIPTU trade union has agreed to suspend the strike action in Carlow, Kilkenny, and nationwide to allow for today’s Labour court hearing.