Former Carlow Kilkenny radio broadcaster John ‘Jack’ Kinsella “brightened up every room” according to CEO of KCLR John Purcell

He loved the opportunity to bring joy to people.

That’s how the late John ‘Jack’ Kinsella will be remembered, according to KCLR CEO John Purcell.

The Bennettsbridge native, who has been involved in local radio in some shape or form since 1979, including with KCR, Radio Kilkenny and KCLR, died yesterday (Monday, 1st January).

You’ll find his funeral details here.

He was also well-known in entertainment spheres having performed with The Capri Showband in the sixties and more recently with Cairdeas Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir while he excelled too at sports being a gifted golfer, played soccer and refereed while most notably on the hurling pitch helped the county to All Ireland senior hurling titles in 1967 and 1972 as well as his beloved Bennettsbridge Club to success as well.

Our Brian Redmond was joined by KCLR CEO John Purcell and Vice Chair of Kilkenny GAA County Board Jim Fennelly to hear more about Jack’s contributions and how he loved most being a family man …