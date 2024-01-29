KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Former local Senator believes Fine Gael should harness the skills of Kilkenny man Phil Hogan
Party colleague and friend Pat O'Neill would love to see him back as Director of Elections for FG
A former local Senator believes Fine Gael should harness the skills of Phil Hogan for the upcoming elections.
The Sunday Business Post has a lengthy article on an interview it did with the former European Commissioner in which he says he’ll never again stand himself for a political position in Ireland.
In reaction to that his party colleague and friend Pat O’Neill had this to say on the KCLR Daily;