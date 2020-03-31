Former local TD Pat Deering could find out tonight if he has won a Seanad seat

Former TD Pat Deering should find out by tonight if he has won a seat in Seanad Eireann.

He, and all other candidates for the Upper House, will be watching online and not from Dublin Castle due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Carlow man is running on the agricultural panel, with his count expected to start at 4pm today.

He told KCLR News that it will be a strange process to not be an active part of the count.

There’s already been some high profile casualties in the Seanad elections as counting resumed this morning.

Former Fine Gael TD Tom Neville has failed to win a seat and the party’s outgoing Senator Gabrielle McFadden has lost hers.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has also lost his bid for a seat in the upper house on the Cultural and Education panel.