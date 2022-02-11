A former second-in-command of the Defence Forces says he’s not confident that a recent report will result in a root and branch reform.

The document from the Commission on the Defence Forces claimed that military spending needs to be up to three times as much as currently and the culture needs to change.

Kilkennyman Major General Kieran Brennan retired says there have been reports like this before and he’ll have to wait and see what the outcomes of this one are.

And he says if Russia invades Ukraine it’s will be a long drawn out and devastating war.

Listen to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: