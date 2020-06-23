Free and subsidised courses available at IT Carlow next year

More than 700 of the courses at IT Carlow next year are free or subsidised.

751 places are available under the Springboard and Human Capital initiatives.

The courses on offer in Carlow this year include a Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Device Regulatory Affairs, a Diploma in Health and Safety at Work and a Certificate in Data Protection.

The schemes provide free courses for people who are unemployed and people who have taken time out of work or education to raise their families or care for loved ones.

Up to 90% of the cost of a Springboard course can be covered by the government for someone who’s in work but looking to develop new skills.