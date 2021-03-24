Free kits available in Carlow and Kilkenny for those looking to grow vegetables

You can pick up a grow your own kit at libraries across Carlow and Kilkenny.

The scheme is looking to capitalise on a surge in interest in gardening and growing your own food since the start of the pandemic.

GIY have launched ‘Grow it Forward’ campaign where they are giving away 50,000 free food growing kits but you’ll be asked to share the kits or the food with ten other people or families.

GIY’s Karen O’ Donohoe says if everyone does their part it could feed half a million people and has been telling KCLR that you can also register online via here

On behalf of local authorities and libraries, Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council said, “Local authorities and libraries are delighted to partner with GIY on the GROW It Forward programme. As the days brighten all of us are looking for things to do and what better way than growing your own healthy and nutritious food from seed? When you sign up, you’re not just getting seeds, you’re getting a whole programme of support and the opportunity to share your new knowledge along with seedlings, plants and produce with friends and family”.

She adds “This could be a lovely intergenerational project where grandparents share seedlings with grandchildren and keep in touch and share photos as their vegetables grow. Library staff will be available to support and guide you through your growing journey so contact your local library today to sign up and get started. You don’t have to be a library member but this is a great chance to join because as well as GIY’s adults and children’s books available as e-books, you’ll have access to thousands of gardening and cookery books and magazines so you can continue to develop your new hobby.”