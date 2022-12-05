Free parking options for Christmas shoppers in Carlow and Kilkenny now in place

Free parking for Christmas shoppers in Kilkennys Market Yard kicks in this morning.

Early birds can park there for free between 9am and 12pm Monday to Thursday for the next fortnight and there will be no charge after 6pm each evening either.

County hall has also been opened up for free parking each weekend in the run up to the festive season.

In Carlow free parking is in place until the New Year at Town hall, Green bank road and Visual car parks.

You can also park for free in the usual pay and display zones each day between 9.30am and 12pm and between 3pm and 6.30pm.

The usual free 30 minutes still applies to on street parking along Tullow St, Kennedy Avenue, Dublin St, Potato Market and Castle street.