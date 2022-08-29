KCLR News

Fresh appeal for witnesses after man died during Tour de Kilkenny cycling race

The fatal incident took place on Sunday the 30th of July.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle29/08/2022
Image: pexels.com

A fresh appeal for information had been made after a cyclist died during this year’s Tour de Kilkenny.

The fatal road traffic incident took place on Sunday the 30th of July.

A man sustained a fatal injury after he fell from his bicycle during the bike race.

A full investigation by Gardai in Thomastown Garda Station is underway and Superintendant Anthony Farrell has made a fresh appeal on KCLR for anyone with information to come forward.

