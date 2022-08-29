Fresh appeal for witnesses after man died during Tour de Kilkenny cycling race

A fresh appeal for information had been made after a cyclist died during this year’s Tour de Kilkenny.

The fatal road traffic incident took place on Sunday the 30th of July.

A man sustained a fatal injury after he fell from his bicycle during the bike race.

A full investigation by Gardai in Thomastown Garda Station is underway and Superintendant Anthony Farrell has made a fresh appeal on KCLR for anyone with information to come forward.