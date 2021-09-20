KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Friends of County Carlow man who died tragically in Spain raise more than €23,000

Aim was to raise €16,000, but that was quickly reached and exceeded

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 20/09/2021
More than €23,000 has been raised by friends of the Carlow man who died abroad a week ago.

Mike Meaney died following an accident in Spain.

It’s understood he’d been there since July and had begun working as an independent contractor.

A go fund me page called Bring Mike Home was set up with a bid to gather €16,000 but within days that amount was raised and exceeded – the excess is to be divided between charities that were close to the Leighlinbridge man, including The Vault in Carlow.

