Frustrating to be told to prepare for the unknown says Border Communities Against Brexit representative

Business owners fear having to spend Christmas filling out forms and recalculating their prices if Brexit trade talks break down.

Negotiations are continuing in London today with less than a month to go before tariffs kick in automatically on New Year’s Eve.

The Oireachtas Enterprise committee is meeting today to discuss preparations.

Tom Murray from Border Communities Against Brexit will address the hearing and says it’s frustrating to be told to prepare for the unknown.

In recent weeks the government has highlighted a lack of preparation for a no-deal Brexit, especially among small firms.

But Danny McCoy, chief executive of IBEC, says all the possible scenarios will cause disruption.