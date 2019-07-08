Full steam ahead for Carlow’s first Pride Festival

The countdown’s on to Carlow’s first Pride Festival.

A parade & associated events will take place on Sunday, July 21 beginning at 1:30pm at Carlow College St Patrick’s.

There’s plenty planned for the day however there’s now a slight change to the Rainbow Route with Dublin Street now not included due to roadworks there.

Organiser John Paul Payne explains the decision was a disappointment but unavoidable and the aim is to include the stretch next year.