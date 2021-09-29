Funding announced for two Kilkenny walking trails to help boost rural tourism and outdoor recreation

Two Kilkenny walking trails are to get funding to boost rural tourism and outdoor recreation.

Brandon Hill and the South Leinster Way have both been included in the Government ‘Walks Scheme’.

37 landowners are involved across the two local trails and the Department of Rural and Community development is to work with them to open up the countryside to hikers.

Also making the list is the Durrow Leafy Loop in Laois, St. Declan’s Way & Anne Valley Walk in Waterford as well as the Wicklow Uplands Way.

Meanwhile a review of the Walks Scheme can be viewed here