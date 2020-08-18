Funding boost for IT Carlow’s science department

IT Carlow is getting a new Science Building.

The government investment will provide additional space for STEM studies, and health science in particular.

The new 6-thousand-100 square metre building will include labs, lab support and specialist health science spaces.

Waterford IT is also getting funding for a 12,800 square meter Engineering, Computing and General Teaching Building.

These investments are a boost for Carlow and Waterford as the efforts to set up a Technological University of the South East continue.