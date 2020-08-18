KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Funding boost for IT Carlow’s science department
The local facility's to get a new building
IT Carlow is getting a new Science Building.
The government investment will provide additional space for STEM studies, and health science in particular.
The new 6-thousand-100 square metre building will include labs, lab support and specialist health science spaces.
Waterford IT is also getting funding for a 12,800 square meter Engineering, Computing and General Teaching Building.
These investments are a boost for Carlow and Waterford as the efforts to set up a Technological University of the South East continue.