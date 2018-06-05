Funding granted for works at Ducketts Grove

Carlow’s Ducketts Grove is getting a funding boost from Fáilte Ireland to do up one of its buildings.

Forty eight thousand euro has been granted for the historic site under the Ireland’s Ancient East Storytelling Interpretation Grant Scheme.

It’s part of a strategy to boost tourism and revenue by improving the quality of animation and storytelling in a number of sites.

Carlow TD Pat Deering says the work on the building should be finished before the end of the year.