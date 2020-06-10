Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Funding package for childcare providers expected today
It’s expected the government will announce a funding package for childcare providers later today.
Creches are scheduled to open on June 29th with the children of frontline workers to be prioritised.
Meanwhile, a report from the Department of children says services will be put under pressure if school hours are cut and children need to be minded elsewhere.
According to the Irish Independent, creches will unlikely be able to meet any increased demand which may arise post pandemic.