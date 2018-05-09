Fundraiser in memory of Kilkenny teenager launches later
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fundraiser in memory of Kilkenny teenager launches later

The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Run is happening on May 20th in aid of Ataxia Foundation Ireland

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute

The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Run will be launched this evening.

The 5K event takes place on Kilkenny Castle grounds on May 20. It’s in aid of Ataxia Foundation Ireland

It’s held in memory of the 17 year old who collapsed while at a Kodaline concert at Marley Park in July 2016 & died. The band’s next album, which is due out this summer, features a track dedicated to the Kilkenny teenager.

This evening’s proceedings get underway at 7:30pm at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close