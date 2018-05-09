Fundraiser in memory of Kilkenny teenager launches later

The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Run will be launched this evening.

The 5K event takes place on Kilkenny Castle grounds on May 20. It’s in aid of Ataxia Foundation Ireland

It’s held in memory of the 17 year old who collapsed while at a Kodaline concert at Marley Park in July 2016 & died. The band’s next album, which is due out this summer, features a track dedicated to the Kilkenny teenager.

This evening’s proceedings get underway at 7:30pm at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club.