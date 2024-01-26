Fundraising campaign underway to help get a Kilkenny man to Moscow for stem cell treatment

A fundraising initiative’s underway to help get a Kilkenny man to Moscow for stem cell treatment.

Paulstown native Danny Byrne has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and has been accepted for the procedure but faces costs of €65,000.

His cousin Emma Flavin’s heading up a committee to oversee a range of events and both joined us in studio for The KCLR Daily earlier.

