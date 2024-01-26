KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fundraising campaign underway to help get a Kilkenny man to Moscow for stem cell treatment

Our own Brian Redmond was quick to offer his services

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace26/01/2024

A fundraising initiative’s underway to help get a Kilkenny man to Moscow for stem cell treatment.

Paulstown native Danny Byrne has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and has been accepted for the procedure but faces costs of €65,000.

His cousin Emma Flavin’s heading up a committee to oversee a range of events and both joined us in studio for The KCLR Daily earlier.

And our own Brian Redmond had an offer of his own – hear it all here;

