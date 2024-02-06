Funeral takes place today of young Carlow man Michael Kelly who died in last week’s road crash

The young Carlow man who was killed in a crash last Wednesday will be laid to rest later today.

Funerals took place yesterday of 19-year-old Katie Graham from Co Laois and 21-year-old Daryl Culbert from Co Wicklow.

The funeral for Michael Kelly from Nurney will take place in Hacketstown at lunchtime.

Tributes were paid last week to the three who died following the incident on the N80 between Ballon and Carlow town while a fourth occupant of the car, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital.

Garda investigations continue.