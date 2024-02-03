Investigation continues into Carlow road tragedy

Gardai in Carlow are continuing their investigation into the tragic car crash in Carlow which claimed the lives of three people earlier this week.

Daryl Culbert, Katie Graham, and Michael Kelly, lost their lives in the single vehicle incident on the N80 at Leagh on Wednesday night.

Post mortums are due to be carried out on their bodies at University Hospital Waterford today.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station and Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They’re also looking for any camera footage from any road users who were travelling on the N80 at Lock or surrounding area between 11:15pm and midnight on Wednesday night.

Carlow Garda station can be contacted on 059 913 6620.

Meanwhile, there was a separate crash on the N80 near Templepeter at around twenty past 7 yesterday evening.

No-one was injured but it happened close to Leagh where the tragedy happened earlier this week.