Further court appearance due for murder accused arrested in Carlow

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Conor O’Brien in Co. Meath.

The man, who has an address in Dublin, is accused of the murder of the 19-year-old in Enfield after his body was found outside a house last Friday.

He was also charged with five further offences arising from an incident at a hotel in Carlow last Tuesday evening.

These include the unlawful possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, six rounds of ammunition and a knife.

He made no reply to the charges and will appear before Cloverhill District Court next Friday, September 10th.