Further dates set to be announced for the Drive-In concerts in Gowran Park this summer

Further dates are set to be announced for the Drive-In concerts in Gowran Park this summer.

Tickets for the Gavin James gig on Monday the 10th of August are going on sale at 9am on Friday morning.

But there will also be two more dates announced for the 11th and 12th although the names of the artists are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Manager of Gowran Park Racetrack Eddie Scally’s told KCLR that we will be impressed when the rest of the concerts are officially announced:

“The second act will be an Irish band and quite a big Irish band and the last, there’s two names, they’re not sure which one they’re going with yet, they’re waiting for the contracts back, you’ll get the announcement id say on Saturday who the second act is”

“At first I didn’t expect the acts to be at the level they are” he said.