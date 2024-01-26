KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Galway Fest raising money for two charities in memory of late Kilkenny man Danny O’Brien

My Lovely Horse and Free Rivers Fund are set to benefit

Edwina Grace26/01/2024
Image: Danny O'Brien, rip.ie

A West of Ireland festival’s to remember a Kilkenny man who died abroad last year.

Danny O’Brien from Graignamanagh passed away following an accident in Norway last August.

The keen rower and diver, hailed as a ‘bright and shining star’, was involved in a number of activities and events locally, including the Graignamanagh Regatta.

He also contributed to Galway Fest which is this year bidding to raise €5,000 which will be shared between My Lovely Horse and Free Rivers Fund – organisers say “Animals were always up there in the most important things in Danny’s life as well as free-flowing rivers”.

Further information on the GoFundMe here where you can also donate.

