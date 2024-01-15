Garda enquiries into caravan fire in Urlingford, Kilkenny “ongoing”

Emergency services were called to deal with a fire that broke out in Urlingford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí were requested to attend the scene of a caravan on Main Street in Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny shortly after 1:30am.

The blaze was extinguished by local fire services and there were no injuries reported.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination by the Scenes of Crime Unit.

A garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that “enquiries are ongoing at this stage to establish the cause of the fire”.